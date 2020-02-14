Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Apple to reopen its store in Shanghai on Saturday despite coronavirus risk

Reuters
close
President Trump celebrates stock market successes and the ‘trillion dollar companies,’ Microsoft, Apple, Google and Amazon.video

Trump labels Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple as MAGA stocks

President Trump celebrates stock market successes and the ‘trillion dollar companies,’ Microsoft, Apple, Google and Amazon.

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would reopen one of the seven retail stores it has in Shanghai from Feb. 15 with reduced working hours, a day after the iPhone maker said a few retail stores in Beijing would start functioning from Feb. 14.

Continue Reading Below

 CALIFORNIA APPLE STORES MUST PAY STAFFERS FOR TIME-CONSUMING BAG SEARCHES: TOP COURT

The company extended its retail store closures in conronavirus-hit China last week, while it worked towards opening its corporate offices and contact centers in the country.

Coronavirus has claimed 1,380 lives, infected 63,851 on the Chinese mainland, and has spread to at least 24 countries.

It has led to lockdown of cities, extended new year holidays and factory closures that have disrupted the supply chains of several companies.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE