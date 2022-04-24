Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple supplier Foxconn suspends production at two China factories, SCMP reports

Plant operations suspended since last Wednesday as all employees were confined to dormitories inside: report

close
Check out what's clicking on Foxbusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 22

Check out what's clicking on Foxbusiness.com.

Apple Inc's prime supplier Foxconn Technology Group halted operations at two of its factories in eastern China's Kunshan after new COVID-19 cases were reported on site, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAPL APPLE INC. 161.79 -4.63 -2.78%
2317.TW n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

The operations at those plants have been suspended since Wednesday last week, with all employees confined to dormitories inside, the report said.

In this May 26, 2010, file photo, staff members work on the production line at the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, southern China. Apple Inc's prime supplier Foxconn Technology Group halted operations at two of its factories (Associated Press)

The two Foxconn plants, located at Dianfa and Fuhong in the northern part of Kunshan, are two of four manufacturing campuses operated in the city by the Taiwanese firm, which is also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.