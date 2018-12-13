Apple spending $11B on Texas campus, data centers

Apple has announced that it is putting its cash pile to work.

Continue Reading Below

The technology giant will invest $1 billion to build a new campus in North Austin, Texas and another $10 billion for new data centers.

It is all a part of a five-year investment aimed at creating 20,000 jobs in the United States.

The Cupertino-based company said on Thursday it would also to set up new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California and expand operations in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years.

“Apple is proud to bring new investment, jobs and opportunity to cities across the United States and to significantly deepen our quarter-century partnership with the city and people of Austin,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Talent, creativity and tomorrow’s breakthrough ideas aren’t limited by region or zip code, and, with this new expansion, we’re redoubling our commitment to cultivating the high-tech sector and workforce nationwide.”

Apple has faced increasing political pressure to ramp up investments at home since 2016, when then presidential candidate Donald Trump targeted the company for using Asian factories for the bulk of its manufacturing.

Advertisement

Data centers in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada are being expanded.

The new Austin campus will be located less than a mile away from its existing facilities, Apple said.

Apple's technology rival Amazon.com last month ended a months-long search for new headquarters, picking locations in New York and Virginia.