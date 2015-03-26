Apple, Citigroup Among Stocks Down on Above-average Volume Thursday

A few stocks are down on high volume today:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was down on high volume, trading with volume of 25.4 million, or 1.6 its average daily volume. Shares fell 2.9% to $530.12. The share price has been dropping in the last month, down $78.22 (-12.9%) from $608.34 on April 18, 2012. The stock is trading 5.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) saw its price drop on above-normal volume today, as 67.7 million shares have changed hands or 1.5 times its average daily volume. Closing at $26.41, shares slipped 1.9%. The stock has been on a downward trajectory over the last two months, decreasing $11.67 (-30.6%) from a price of $38.08 on March 20, 2012. The stock is trading at 80.2% of its 50-day moving average and 83.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was down on high volume after trading at a volume of 45.2 million, or 1.6 its average daily volume. With a closing price of $31.44, shares were down 1.7%. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped $2.88 (-8.4%) from a price of $34.32 on March 20, 2012. The stock is trading 3.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- After trading at a volume of 23.8 million, or 2.1 its average daily volume, (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw its price drop. Shares were down 3.3% to $57.16. Over the last month, the share price has dropped $9.83 (-14.7%) from $66.98 on April 18, 2012. The stock is trading at 89.2% of its 50-day moving average and 94.9% of its 200-day moving average.
- Trading with volume of 12.6 million, or 1.9 its average daily volume, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. Closing at $87.80, shares were down 4.4%. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $27.20 (-23.7%) from $115 on February 21, 2012. The stock is trading at 85.8% of its 50-day moving average and 86.4% of its 200-day moving average.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) traded on a volume of 10.9 million, or 1.6 its average daily volume, but its price was down. Shares were down 1.6%, closing at $75.12. Share price is up 95 cents (1.3%) from $74.17 on April 18, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 50-day moving average, sitting just 0.2% above the mark.
- Trading at a volume of 4.7 million, or 1.8 its average daily volume, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was down on high volume today. Shares fell 3.4% to $108.16. The stock has seen some negative movement recently as shares are down $4.25 (-3.8%) from a price of $112.41 on May 10, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 1% above the mark.
- Trading with volume of 15.4 million, or 1.7 its average daily volume, MetLife (NYSE:MET) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. Closing at $30.85, shares dropped 2.5%. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen $7.90 (-20.4%) from a price of $38.75 on March 20, 2012. The stock is trading at 86.8% of its 50-day moving average and 88.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- Deere & (NYSE:DE) was trading down on above-average volume with six million shares moving, or 1.5 its average daily volume. Closing at $72.97, shares slipped 1.6%. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $11.22 (-13.3%) from $84.19 on February 21, 2012. The stock is trading at 90.9% of its 50-day moving average and 91% of its 200-day moving average.
