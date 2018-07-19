Apple, Amazon near finish line in race to $1 trillion value

Apple is close to becoming the first company to reach $1 trillion in value, but Amazon is right on the iPhone maker’s heels.

Apple owned a market capitalization of $943.1 billion as of Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal Market Data Group, the highest value for any U.S. publicly traded company. Amazon, whose shares have surged 55% since the start of 2018, is worth $879.7 billion.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, ranks third, followed by fellow tech giants Microsoft and Facebook.

Here’s the full breakdown of market caps for the five largest companies: