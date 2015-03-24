AP Sources: Executive order on immigration to protect millions from deportation

President Barack Obama is poised to unveil a series of executive actions on immigration that will shield possibly around 5 million immigrants living in the country illegally from deportation, according to advocates in touch with the White House.

The estimate includes extending deportation protections to parents of U.S. citizens and permanent residents who have been in the country for some years. The president is also likely to expand his 2-year-old program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

Continue Reading Below

Timing of the announcement is unclear, though it's expected before the end of the year.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are strongly opposed, and some conservatives are pushing to include language in must-pass spending bills to block the president from acting.

The advocates spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a public announcement.