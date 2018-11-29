AP names Johnson all-formats news director in Europe, Africa

article

The Associated Press has named Anna Johnson as its next news director for Europe and Africa, selecting a veteran leader of journalists with experience reporting from around the world to lead its coverage of two continents.

Continue Reading Below

Johnson is currently the cooperative's news director for the western United States. Her appointment was announced Thursday by Sally Buzbee, AP's senior vice president and executive editor, and Ian Phillips, the news agency's vice president and deputy managing editor for international news.

Johnson will start her new role in December.

AP's Europe and Africa region includes journalists in more than five dozen cities spread across a territory stretching from Moscow to London to Cape Town. Johnson will be based in London, where the region's editing desk and international video news operation is located.