AP-GfK Poll: Americans support menu labeling in restaurants, grocery stores

Most Americans favor labeling calories on menus in fast food and sit-down restaurants. That's according to an Associated Press-GfK poll conducted in December that found most favor labels for prepared foods in the grocery store, too.

The poll was conducted just after the Food and Drug Administration announced new rules that will require establishments that sell prepared foods and have 20 or more locations to post calorie information on menus.

Less than half approved of requiring the calorie postings in other dining locations, such as coffee shops, vending machines, movie theaters or amusement parks. All these will be required to post calorie amounts under the new rules.

When judging whether a food item is healthy, 55 percent of Americans say how many calories it contains is a key consideration.