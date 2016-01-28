Angry Bird's Rovio Mulling IPO

The maker of the popular mobile game Angry Birds is reportedly eyeing an initial public offering sometime over the next three or four years, Rovio’s chief marketing officer, Peter Vesterbacka, told Finnish business daily Kauppalehti on Monday.

The game, which is played on millions of mobile devices such as the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone and iPad and Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Android smartphones, has reaped substantial profits on ad revenues since its introduction in 2009.

Continue Reading Below

Players in the puzzle video game use a digital slingshot on a touch screen to launch wingless birds at pigs sitting on or inside various structures. Customers advance when all pigs are destroyed.

While an IPO is not necessary at the moment for Rovio to achieve its current plans, Vesterbacka said it would offer a more meaningful direction down the road than would selling the company.

The Finnish gaming company operates a new office in China and has mulled new facilities in Japan and the U.S.