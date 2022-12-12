Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics for $26.4B

Bio-companies strike deal for deeper pipeline of medicines

close
Graviton Biopharmaceutical Holdings Chairman and CEO Sam Waksal discusses growth investment opportunities in biotech and how the sector should be a national priority. video

Biotech entrepreneur invests in a ‘new generation’ of cancer, chronic disease treatments

Graviton Biopharmaceutical Holdings Chairman and CEO Sam Waksal discusses growth investment opportunities in biotech and how the sector should be a national priority.

Amgen announced on Monday that it will acquire Horizon Therapeutics in a $26 billion deal, extending the company’s 20-year commercial and medical legacy in inflammation and nephrology.

California-based Amgen will pay $116.50 in cash for each share of Horizon, which makes 12 marketed medicines and has a pipeline of more than 20 development programs.

The deal represented a premium of approximately 47.9% to the closing price of $78.76 per company share on Nov. 29, 2022, and a premium of roughly 19.7% to the closing price of $97.29 per share on Dec. 9, 2022.

"The acquisition is a compelling opportunity and is consistent with our strategy of delivering long-term growth by providing innovative medicines that address the needs of patients who suffer from serious diseases," Amgen CEO Robert Bradway said in a statement.

CAN'T FIND CHILDREN'S TYLENOL? YOU MIGHT NOT NEED IT, DOCTORS SAY

"Additionally, the potential new medicines in Horizon's pipeline strongly complement our own R&D portfolio."

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMGN AMGEN INC. 278.65 -6.92 -2.42%
HPZN n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Horizon CEO Tim Walbert said the company’s accomplishments were rooted in the employees' deep commitment, dedication, and personal passion for those impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. 

"Amgen is aligned with that commitment and passion and will continue to maximize the value of the current portfolio and pipeline and accelerate the ability to reach more patients globally," Walbert added. 

Horizon's best-selling drug, Tepezza, is used to treat thyroid eye disease. Its revenue more than doubled last year to about $1.67 billion.