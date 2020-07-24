Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

American Express profit plunges 85% as coronavirus zaps consumer spending

Revenue fell 29% from a year ago

close
JPMorgan credit card users’ spending is down significantly. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Coronavirus pushes JPMorgan credit card spending down 40%

JPMorgan credit card users’ spending is down significantly. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

American Express profit plummeted 85 percent in the three months through June as customers slashed spending while holed up in their homes during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Continue Reading Below

The New York-based financial services company earned $257 million, or 29 cents per share, as revenue fell 29 percent to $7.68 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $8.15 billion.

“While our second quarter results reflect the challenges of the current environment, we remain confident that our strategy for navigating this period of uncertainty is the right one,” American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said in a statement. “Spending volumes, which declined to their lowest point this quarter in April, gradually improved in May and June, with small businesses being the most resilient.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.