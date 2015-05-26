American Eagle plane returns to Dallas after pilot can't turn on Wichita Falls runway lights

A passenger plane trying to land at a Texas airport had to turn back when the pilot couldn't turn on the runway lights.

American Eagle Flight 2536 was scheduled to fly about 125 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Wichita Falls, Texas, on Sunday night.

The plane left nearly a half-hour late, and when it got to Wichita Falls, the pilot told passengers that the runway lights were turned off and there was nobody at the airport to turn them on.

That's according to a news release issued by Wichita Falls.

In its news release, the city of about 100,000 said pilots can operate the lights using a specific frequency on their radio system, but the Eagle pilot had the wrong frequency for one of the runways.