American Eagle Outfitters looks to hire 10,000 part-timers for holidays

American Eagle Outfitters, ranked by Glassdoor as one of the top three best places to work during the holiday season, is set to host a series of hiring events at its stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The company is expected to hire about 10,000 part-time seasonal brand ambassadors to join its American Eagle and Aerie store teams as the company prepares for the holiday shopping season.

“American Eagle and Aerie brand ambassadors are essential in delivering an exceptional customer experience, and their passion for our brands directly impacts our success throughout the year," Stacy Siegal, Executive Vice President – General Counsel, AEO Inc. said in a recent statement. "We encourage our seasonal talent to learn valuable skills that will make them successful in whatever careers they choose. We hope they will grow with our dynamic brands as we believe everyone has a real opportunity to succeed at AEO."

The apparel maker had recently forecast current-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates back in March, with the company admittedly spending more on advertising as well as new Aerie store openings, according to Reuters. Last year, American Eagle sought to hire 22,000 season workers, according to Market Watch.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AEO AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. 15.01 +0.05 +0.33%

The upcoming hiring boon falls in line with the company’s plans to open dozens of Aerie locations, as American Eagle says it plans on expanding the existing 262 Aerie stores with 60 to 75 shops set to open this year. There are over 1,000 American Eagle Outfitter locations worldwide, which employs about 40,000 associates, according to the company website.

The Pittsburgh-based apparel company’s total net revenue increased a mere one percent during the fourth quarter ending on Feb. 2, coming in at $1.24 billion while missing analyst’s projections of $1.26 billion, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, competitors like Gap are in the midst of a mass store closure, while Abercrombie and Fitch forecast better-than-expected annual sales earlier this year while hedging their bets on their remodeled stores and the ever-present popularity of its Hollister brand amongst teens and young adults.

“Gap’s recent announcement of closing over 200 stores ... I’m excited by that, that’s a huge opportunity for us to continue to capture market share,” Chief Financial Officer Robert Madore said in March according to NASDAQ.

The hiring events are scheduled to take place on Oct. 20 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. All part-time associates receive a 40 percent merchandise discount and access to a rewards app to redeem individualized prizes and merchandise, according to the company.

