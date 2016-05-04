American Apparel Crowdsourcing New Accessories And Home Goods Line

American Apparel, which is fashioning a turnaround after a lengthy legal battle with former Chief Executive and founder Dov Charney, is launching a new accessories and small home goods line derived from ideas crowdsourced by the public. The Made In campaign is a call for ideas and proposals for goods including fragrances, footwear and jewelry that American Apparel will sell. Vendors must ensure that their products are made in the U.S., that they can deliver 500 units to American Apparel's distribution center within 30 days, and must agree to sell the goods for $100 or less. Interested parties must submit a 90-second video by June 17. American Apparel will determine interest by June 30.
