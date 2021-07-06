Amazon stock nears record after Bezos-Jassy handoff

Amazon investors appear to have as much faith in new CEO Andy Jassy as his predecessor, Jeff Bezos.

The stock is nearing an all-time high and is on pace for its first record close since September of 2020, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,636.91 +125.93 +3.59%

Jassy officially became CEO of the e-commerce giant on July 5, taking the reins from Bezos, who is now executive chairman.

JEFF BEZOS PICKS FEMALE SPACE PIONEER AS NEXT BLUE ORIGIN PASSENGER

Bezos announced his successor in a memo to employees, or "Amazonians" as he calls them. on Feb. 2, 2021.

Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence. - Amazon CEO & Founder Jeff Bezos, Employee Memo 2/21

The transition allows Bezos to devote more time to Blue Origin, which is set to lift off into space at the end of the month. He recently announced that 82-year-old female aerospace pioneer Mary "Wally" Funk will join him on the July 20 flight.

Amazon went public in May of 1997 and since then shares have gained over 229,422.7% and are closing in on $4,000 per share with a current market cap of just under $2 trillion. Currently, the only companies in the $2 trillion club are Apple and Microsoft.

Jassy, who ran Amazon Web Services, also known as the cloud unit, is expected to take the tech giant to the next level by continuing to expand outside of traditional retail.

Already, Amazon is testing its own air and ground delivery services and it expanded into health care and original video content, taking on Netflix and Disney, among other smaller players such as Hulu.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 539.26 +5.28 +0.99% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,636.91 +125.93 +3.59%

Amazon chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said on the company’s earnings call in February that the executive change was made in consultation with Amazon’s board of directors, calling Jassy a visionary leader.