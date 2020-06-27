Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon, SoftBank held talks over Russian online retailer Ozon, shareholder says

Sberbank also reportedly in talks to buy Ozon stake

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

MOSCOW - Global retail giant Amazon (AMZN.O) and Japanese SoftBank (9984.T) have made approaches to Russian conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM) about a possible acquisition of its online retailer Ozon, Sistema’s majority owner Vladimir Evtushenkov said on Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

It’s not immediately clear if talks are still under way or have ended. Sistema has said it was looking for partners to invest in Ozon, in which it holds more than 40%.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,692.87-61.71-2.24%

AMAZON AGREES TO BUY SELF-DRIVING STARTUP ZOOX FOR OVER $1B

“The interest to Ozon among foreign investors is very high,” Evtushenkov told reporters after Sistema’s annual general meeting.

“I can tell you that this is the only one company in Russia at which Amazon was looking from the participation point of view,” he said, adding that SoftBank was also interested in Ozon.

Seattle, Washington USA - Dec 2, 2019: Amazon Spheres Famous Architecture at the World Headquarters

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ozon chief executive Aleksandr Shulgin met with his Amazon counterpart, Jeff Bezos, “five or six months ago,” said Evtushenkov.

A spokesman for Sistema declined to comment further.

Ozon is the subject of interest from Russia’s largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM), with four sources telling Reuters this month that the bank has been in talks to buy a large stake.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE