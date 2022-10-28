Amazon shares fall, oil earnings, home sales and more: Friday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading.

AMAZON FORECAST: Shares of the ecommerce giant fell 12% in extended hours after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue and disappointing projections for the current quarter.

The company did return to profitability over the summer after two consecutive quarters of losses.

Amazon reported revenue for the three months of $127.1 billion, helped by Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event.

Still, the number was shorter than what analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted, who were expecting a third-quarter revenue of $127.4 billion.

Amazon said it expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion.

Analysts were expecting $155.1 billion in revenue.

FRIDAY EARNINGS: Big energy will be the focus with integrated oil and gas giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reporting quarterly results. Also watch for numbers from biopharmaceutical firm AbbVie, cable giant Charter Communications and consumer goods maker Colgate-Palmolive.

INCOME & SPENDING: The Commerce Department releases the September numbers. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate spending to rise 0.4% month-over-month, matching August’s growth. Personal income, in the meantime, is expected to rise 0.3% for the third month in a row.

That brings us to the PCE Price Index, an inflation gauge that’s been growing in popularity. There is no estimate for the headline number, which rose 0.3% month-over-month in August and was up 6.2% annually (the Fed bases its 2% inflation target on the annual change in the PCE Price Index).

The Core PCE Price Index, which factors out volatile food and energy costs, is expected to rise 0.5% in September, slightly less than August’s 0.6% increase. The year-over-year change in the Core PCE Price Index, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, is anticipated to spike to 5.2%.

PENDING HOME SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv are looking for a drop of 5.0% in September, the tenth decline in the last 11 months as buyers struggle with surging borrowing costs and high prices. That would leave the index at its lowest level in more than two years.

CONSUMER SENTIMENT: The University of Michigan’s final index for October is expected to hold steady at the preliminary reading of 59.8 from two weeks ago, which marked the fourth straight monthly increase from an all-time low of 50.0 in June when record-high gasoline prices had inflation fears at a fever pitch.