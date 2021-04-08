Amazon may bump up Prime Day date: Report

E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly considering moving up its annual Prime Day sales event this year.

Amazon is looking to shift Prime Day to mid- to late-June, according to a report from Recode, which cited multiple internal and external sources.

Typically, the sales event has occurred in mid-July.

But Amazon is also considering holding a second sales event in the fall, the publication reported.

An Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business that it has not yet made any announcements about the date.

Last year, the e-commerce giant delayed Prime Day until October amid the coronavirus pandemic and expanded the sales to cover two days.

While it was not immediately clear why Amazon would hold the event in June, a Recode source speculated that it could be looking to bolster sales in the second quarter.

Amazon typically generates a significant amount of revenue during the popular event.

Sales on Prime Day 2019 reached nearly $7.1 billion.

Last year, the company did not disclose its total haul from the event, but noted that third - party sellers raked in more than $3.5 billion, which was an increase of nearly 60% year over year.

The event also helps the company recruit more Prime members. It costs about $119 per year plus taxes to subscribe. Amazon has north of 150 million Prime members.