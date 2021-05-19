Amazon lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated warehouse workers

Amazon will lift its mask requirement for warehouse workers effective Monday, the ecommerce giant announced.

Company officials said employees who are fully vaccinated won’t be required to wear masks unless mandated under local or state law. To be eligible, workers will have to present a vaccine card showing they are at least two weeks removed from their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"A HUGE thank you to everyone who has and continues to prioritize our COVID-19 safety measures," the company said in a memo to employees. "The last 14 months have not always been easy, but your dedication continues to be appreciated by leaders and customers across the country. We cannot wait to see your smile."

Amazon noted the specific warehouse locations where mask requirements still applied. The company’s other safety protocols remain in place. Employees receive a bonus of $40 for each vaccine dose they receive.

The company said it would provide green stickers to employees who provided proof of their vaccination by early June. Warehouse workers will eventually be asked to upload a photo of their vaccine card to an internal database.

Amazon is the latest of several companies that have relaxed mask requirements in recent days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated individuals did not need to wear face coverings in most settings. Walmart made a similar announcement last week.

The company hired more than 500,000 employees in 2020 alone in response to a surge in pandemic-related demand from homebound shoppers.

Fox Business’ Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.