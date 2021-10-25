Amazon signals holiday shipping readiness despite supply chain crunch

Amazon indicated Monday that it is prepared to handle an influx of orders during the busy holiday shopping season, despite supply chain problems that have led to shipping delays and shortages of key products.

The e-commerce giant described several steps it has taken to alleviate supply chain concerns in recent months, including doubling its cargo container processing capacity and increasing ports of entry across its network by 50%. The company is also aiming to hire an additional 150,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season.

"Our teams have been hard at work for months, focusing on capacity and demand planning to balance our customers’ needs against any supply chain or transportation challenges that may occur," John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of global delivery services, said in a blog post.

"While we are always investing in our supply chain and transportation network, we have done even more this year to ensure we don’t let recent supply-chain constraints impact the Amazon experience for our customers."

Supply chain disruptions of impacted operations for retailers and other firms across the U.S. economy. Companies have noted shortages of key materials and products, while a worker shortage and complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a backlog at ports and other key logistics hubs.

The issues prompted White House officials to warn they couldn’t guarantee that packages would arrive in time for the holidays.

In its blog post, Amazon noted it has expanded its fleet of "Amazon Air" cargo planes this year and made investments in logistics technology and same-day delivery capacity.

Earlier this month, the White House announced a partnership with private companies, such as Walmart, Home Depot, UPS and FedEx, to address the cargo backlog at U.S. ports. At the time, President Biden said the country needed "the rest of the private sector chain to step up as well."