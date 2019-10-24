Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Elizabeth Warren pushes for Senate investigation of Amazon over Capital One hack

By FOXBusiness
close
Applico CEO Alex Moazed discusses his outlook for Amazon, the company’s treatment of its sellers, Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress and China’s use of tech.video

Why Amazon is the top pick among tech stocks

Applico CEO Alex Moazed discusses his outlook for Amazon, the company’s treatment of its sellers, Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress and China’s use of tech.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Amazon over allegations the e-commerce giant ignored warnings about an issue that led to the Capital One hack that affected more than 100 million people.

Continue Reading Below

Warren, of Massachusetts, and fellow Senate Democrat Ron Wyden of Oregon sent a letter to the FTC accusing Amazon of neglecting to address the security issue in its cloud-computing system where Capital One stored data, The Wall Street Journal reported.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,764.58+2.41+0.14%

The Capital One fiasco is not the only topic that has Amazon in lawmakers' crosshairs. The three senators who demanded answers about Amazon's commitment to consumer safety by September were not satisfied with the answers they received and have floated seeking congressional hearings.

In their letter, Warren and Wyden said that Amazon had been notified of the risk of a breach a year earlier and should be investigated for unfair business practices.

Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Bezos are pictured in this combined file photo. (AP/Getty)

Scott Piper, a cloud security consultant, told Amazon its customer information could be compromised via a server-side request forgery in an email more than a year before the Capital One hack, the Journal reported.

Capital One said in July a suspect who infiltrated its system and exposed millions of people's personal information had been arrested.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

BEZOS' BLUE ORIGIN TEAMS WITH LOCKHEED ON RETURNING AMERICANS TO THE MOON
WHY AMAZON IS THE TOP PICK AMONG TECH STOCKS

Warren is an outspoken critic of the tech industry. For example, she recently ran a series of admittedly fake advertisements on Facebook accusing founder Mark Zuckerberg of endorsing President Trump — a tactic intended to criticize the social media behemoth's policy of letting politicians make false statements in paid ads.

FOX Business' inquiries to Amazon, the FTC and Warren's office was not immediately returned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP