Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon "delivers" disappointing results

By FOXBusiness
close
Applico CEO Alex Moazed discusses his outlook for Amazon, the company’s treatment of its sellers, Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress and China’s use of tech.video

Why Amazon is the top pick among tech stocks

Applico CEO Alex Moazed discusses his outlook for Amazon, the company’s treatment of its sellers, Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress and China’s use of tech.

Consumers may love Amazon's one-day shipping plans, but investors are not feeling the same way after Wednesday's earnings miss and an after-hours stock drop of more than five percent.

Continue Reading Below

The company spent more than  $800 million in the second quarter to bolster its free -- to Amazon Prime members -- one-day delivery program. The e-tail giant is expanding to add more products and more areas but at the same time, it is expanding its investment and spending plenty of cash.

"It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers,''  Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in its earnings release, "And although it’s counterintuitive, the fastest delivery speeds generate the least carbon emissions because these products ship from fulfillment centers very close to the customer — it simply becomes impractical to use air or long ground routes."

Overall sales were up 24 percent to $70 billion, but the company's net income decreasing to $2.1 billion compared to last year's third-quarter income of $2.9 billion.

More on FOX Business

AMAZON MAY BECOME BIGGEST NATIONAL SECURITY PLAYER
AMAZON MAKES ANOTHER MOVE INTO YOUR HEALTH CARE

Part of the reason for the after-hours stock drop was the forward guidance Amazon gave for the fourth quarter. Net sales are "expected to be between $80.0 billion and $86.5 billion, or to grow between 11% and 20% compared with fourth-quarter 2018. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 80 basis points from foreign exchange rates." Wall Street had been expecting around $87 billion.

The company also anticipates a drop in operating income which is expected to be between $1.2 billion and $2.9 billion, compared with $3.8 billion in 2018 during the fourth quarter.

Shares this year have gained 17 percent, slightly behind the S&P 500's rise of 20 percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE