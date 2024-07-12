Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Insurance
Published

Allstate requests 34% hike on insurance in California as state's insurance crisis escalates: report

Allstate wants to increase its California homeowners insurance premiums by an average of 34%

close
'Mansion Global' host Katrina Campins analyzes the housing market as affordability concerns grow on 'The Big Money Show.' video

It's 'shocking' how few big-name insurance companies pay out claims: Katrina Campins

'Mansion Global' host Katrina Campins analyzes the housing market as affordability concerns grow on 'The Big Money Show.'

Allstate, one of California’s largest insurers, wants to raise its homeowners’ rates by an average of 34%, which could be the largest increase this year.

The rate hike would impact more than 350,000 policyholders if approved by the state's Department of Insurance, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Last year, the insurance giant filed for a 39.6% rate increase and, in January, successfully amended its request to 34.1%, the outlet said, citing the state's Department of Insurance.

STATE FARMS SEEKING MASSIVE RATE HIKES IN CALIFORNIA AS STATE'S INSURANCE CRISIS ESCALATES

Allstate logo

An image of the sign for Allstate Insurance as photographed on March 16, 2020, in Melville, New York. ((Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images))

A consumer advocacy group, Consumer Watchdog, is demanding that Allstate provides more data to homeowners on why the massive hike is necessary.

"Allstate is using secret algorithms to decide whether homeowners are at high risk of wildfire and how much they will pay. We’re pushing the company to explain that pricing and disclose to consumers exactly what is raising their premiums," Carmen Balber, president of Consumer Watchdog, told the outlet.

AllState insurance sign

A sign is shown on the entrance of an Allstate broker office on February 07, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. Allstate Corp. today reported fourth-quarter earnings which exceeded Wall Street expectations. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Allstate’s rate hike request would surpass State Farm's request last month of a 30% hike.

HOME INSURANCE RATES HAVE SURGED NEARLY 40% SINCE 2019 – BUT THEY'RE RISING FASTEST IN THESE STATES

Stocks In This Article:

State Farm, which is California's largest home insurer, announced in March that it would not renew 72,000 property owner policies.

Their refusal of coverage joins Farmers and other local companies.

Ricardo Lara

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is trying to enact a reform to California's insurance regulations by the end of the year. (Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Many insurance firms have threatened to pull out of the Golden State unless California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara implements a survival strategy for the industry.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lara has been working on ways to reform insurance policy in the wildfire-prone state and hopes to implement changes by the end of the year to lure insurers back.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the state's insurance commissioner and Allstate for comment.