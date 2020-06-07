Albertsons condemns racism, says damaged stores will be reopened soon

Albertsons Companies and the 21 regional supermarket chains it owns have publicly denounced racism after two weeks of protests against police brutality have caught the nation's attention.

"The events of recent days are a harsh reminder that we as a country and as a company have to do more. Read more from our President & CEO Vivek Sankaran to our team here," the company tweeted on Friday along with a graphic that quotes Sankaran, saying, "Listening with compassion and taking action when it is needed are critical to ensuring that racism and hatred have no place at our company.'

The company also hosted a town hall Friday afternoon with representatives from its Division Diversity Councils and Employee Resource Group to "discuss this issue personally," a press release explained.

Aside from showing support for colleagues, Albertsons shared that some of its facilities have been closed "on the advice of local law enforcement."

Some stores have been damaged in recent riots, including a Vons supermarket in La Mesa and Santa Monica, Calif. as well as a Safeway supermarket in Sacramento, Calif., according to local reports.

"We will fix these stores and be back in business soon, but we have a more important agenda that demands our collective attention immediately," Albertsons wrote in its press release without naming a location in particular.

FOX Business reached out to Albertsons for comment on the aforementioned damaged stores but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

Albertsons reaffirmed its stand against racism for its customers in Friday's press release.

"Our team works hard to ensure that the fairness and equality we want in our communities exists in our stores, offices, and other facilities. Each person who walks through our doors — no matter their race, religion, age, gender identity, or any other type of background — will be treated with Courtesy, Dignity, and Respect," the statement reads. "Our associates learn this when they are hired, and we have all received training that this is our expectation, with no exceptions. Beyond that, we continuously review our practices and training when it comes to diversity and inclusivity – with a focus on doing more and better."

