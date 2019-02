Shares of some top airlines companies were mixed at the close of trading:

Delta Air fell $.16 or .4 percent, to $43.07.

Continue Reading Below

JetBlue Airways Corp. rose $.81 or 4.2 percent, to $19.85.

Southwest Airlines Co. fell $.06 or .1 percent, to $42.76.

United Continental Holdings Inc. fell $.04 or .1 percent, to $61.01.