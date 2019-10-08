Expand / Collapse search
Airbus extends lead over Boeing in aircraft sales race

By FOXBusiness
Airbus has extended its sales lead over Boeing in September.

The European planemaker says it sold 41 jets in the month and won a total of 303 orders in the first nine months of the year.

When you back out cancellations, the company had127 net new orders.

Boeing registered sales of 145 aircraft through August, the latest period for which data is available, according to Seeking Alpha.

The overall tally of Airbus orders by Norwegian Air fell to 88 aircraft from 93 after the airline lowered its order by five planes.

Deliveries of new Airbus aircraft rose 13.5 percent year-over-year to 571 between January and September.

The company's goal for the year is 880 to 890 jets. It must top last year's record 4Q count of 297 jets to hit it.

Boeing is still dealing with isssues related to its 737 Max jets, which the FAA grounded in March after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.