Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Earnings Report

Airbnb posts $1.2 billion profit in 3Q as revenue jumps 29%

Airbnb's best, wasn't good enough for investors who expected them to do even better.

close
Circle Squared Alternative Investments founder explains why the travel booking company's Q2 earnings report is so important on 'Varney & Co.' video

Airbnb a 'proxy' for projected trillion dollar travel industry: Jeff Sica

Circle Squared Alternative Investments founder explains why the travel booking company's Q2 earnings report is so important on 'Varney & Co.'

Airbnb reported a record $1.21 billion profit for the third quarter as bookings and average daily rates increased, and the company said Tuesday that demand for short-term rentals remains strong despite uncertainty over the economy.

The profit was still less than Wall Street expected, however, and the company said bookings growth will slow in the fourth quarter, while average daily rates will also be pressured.

SPAIN - 2021/04/15: In this photo illustration, the Airbnb app seen displayed on a smartphone screen with the Airbnb website displayed on a laptop in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SPAIN - 2021/04/15: In this photo illustration, the Airbnb app seen displayed on a smartphone screen with the Airbnb website displayed on a laptop in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

JETBLUE OPTIMISTIC ON HOLIDAY TRAVEL AFTER REACHING 'MILESTONE' IN RECOVERY

Airbnb shares fell 4% in extended trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ABNB AIRBNB INC. 109.05 +2.14 +2.00%

UBER STOCK RISES AFTER QUARTERLY EARNINGS REPORT ANNOUNCES 72% REVENUE GROWTH

The third-quarter profit, which compared with $834 million in the same quarter last year, amounted to $1.22 per share. Analysts expected $1.47 per share, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue surged 29% from a year earlier, to $2.88 billion, slightly higher than analysts' forecast of $2.85 billion.

Image 1 of 4

Airbnb is a popular choice for many travelers, but as inflation continues, many investors worry that travel will suffer and so will Airbnb as a result.

Airbnb shares have dropped nearly one-third this year despite the recovery in travel, a highly profitable first half of the year, and relentlessly upbeat commentary from CEO Brian Chesky and other company leaders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Most of the share-price decline has occurred since early May. Investors worry that higher prices for basics including housing, food and gas — plus fear of recession — will cause consumers to cut back on discretionary spending like travel.