AirAsia flight skids off runway on landing in Brunei; all onboard safe

A jetliner operated by budget carrier AirAsia has skidded off the runway after landing at Brunei's Bandar Seri Begawan International Airport.

The airline said in a statement that the 102 passengers and seven crew members disembarked safely from the plane after Monday's incident.

Photos circulating on social media showed the aircraft had come to a stop in grass alongside the runway.

The flight originated in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where the company has its headquarters.

AirAsia is a pioneer of budget airline travel in Asia, and operates flights to 100 destinations in 22 countries.