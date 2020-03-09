After Dow falls 2,013 points, stock futures see triple digit drop

U.S. stock futures open lowered Monday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2,013 points, its worst one-day point drop ever.

The selling continued ahead of an update from the coronavirus task force which is expected to be led by President Trump. The Dow, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost over 7 percent apiece.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23851.02 -2,013.76 -7.79% SP500 S&P 500 2746.56 -225.81 -7.60% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7950.675746 -624.94 -7.29%

Oil, which tumbled an unprecedented 30 percent plus during the Monday session, also continued to show weakness. The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hugged the $30 per barrel level, while Brent, the global benchmark, hovered around the $34 per barrel level.

This is a developing story.

