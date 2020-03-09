Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

After Dow falls 2,013 points, stock futures see triple digit drop

US stock futures indicate Tuesday will be another volatile session.

By FOXBusiness
close
undefinedvideo

Coronavirus task force addresses the media-FBN

undefined

U.S. stock futures open lowered Monday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2,013 points, its worst one-day point drop ever.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The selling continued ahead of an update from the coronavirus task force which is expected to be led by President Trump. The Dow, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost over 7 percent apiece.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES23851.02-2,013.76-7.79%
SP500S&P 5002746.56-225.81-7.60%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7950.675746-624.94-7.29%

Oil, which tumbled an unprecedented 30 percent plus during the Monday session, also continued to show weakness. The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hugged the $30 per barrel level, while Brent, the global benchmark, hovered around the $34 per barrel level.

This is a developing story.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS