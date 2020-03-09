After Dow falls 2,013 points, stock futures see triple digit drop
US stock futures indicate Tuesday will be another volatile session.
U.S. stock futures open lowered Monday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2,013 points, its worst one-day point drop ever.
Continue Reading Below
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The selling continued ahead of an update from the coronavirus task force which is expected to be led by President Trump. The Dow, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost over 7 percent apiece.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|23851.02
|-2,013.76
|-7.79%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|2746.56
|-225.81
|-7.60%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|7950.675746
|-624.94
|-7.29%
Oil, which tumbled an unprecedented 30 percent plus during the Monday session, also continued to show weakness. The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hugged the $30 per barrel level, while Brent, the global benchmark, hovered around the $34 per barrel level.
This is a developing story.