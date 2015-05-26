After Atlantic City Alliance ends, who will promote the resort and stage big public events?

The marketing group that urged the country to "Do AC" is about to go out of business, and its $30 million annual budget is being eyed to help Atlantic City in other ways.

But if state legislation to abolish the Atlantic City Alliance is adopted, no one will market it as a unified resort.

That was a key purpose in creating the alliance in 2011.

But with four of Atlantic City's 12 casinos having closed last year and the city's finances in shambles, state and casino officials say the money spent on marketing is needed for more urgent purposes.

One proposal would fund a development agency to attract businesses and homeowners to Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Alliance staged the big free beach concerts last summer with Blake Shelton and Lady Antebellum.