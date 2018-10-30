Search

Aetna puts up strong 3Q results

EarningsAssociated Press

Bullseye Brief founder Adam Johnson on the recent market selloff and the release of third-quarter earnings. video

Corporate earnings may help stocks rally

Bullseye Brief founder Adam Johnson on the recent market selloff and the release of third-quarter earnings.

Aetna, which got a step closer this month to completing its $69 billion merger with CVS Health this month, is reporting better-than-expected profits and revenue.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
AETAETNA INC.195.13-0.16-0.08%

The Hartford, Connecticut, company on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1 billion, or $3.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.96 per share, or 12 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

More from FOX Business...

The health insurer's revenue was $15.48 billion, or $15.51 billion adjusted, which is also above analyst projections.

Shares of Aetna Inc. have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments