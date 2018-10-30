Aetna puts up strong 3Q results

Aetna, which got a step closer this month to completing its $69 billion merger with CVS Health this month, is reporting better-than-expected profits and revenue.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AET AETNA INC. 195.13 -0.16 -0.08%

The Hartford, Connecticut, company on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1 billion, or $3.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.96 per share, or 12 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The health insurer's revenue was $15.48 billion, or $15.51 billion adjusted, which is also above analyst projections.

Shares of Aetna Inc. have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year.