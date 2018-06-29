Adidas data breach: US customers had contact information, usernames exposed

Adidas on Thursday disclosed that some U.S. customers who purchased items on its website may have had their personal information exposed in a data breach, weeks after sports apparel rival Under Armour experienced a similar event.

“On June 26, Adidas became aware that an unauthorized party claims to have acquired limited data associated with certain Adidas consumers,” the company said in a statement. “Adidas immediately began taking steps to determine the scope of the issue and to alert relevant consumers. Adidas is working with leading data security firms and law enforcement authorities to investigate the issue.”

The German sports apparel giant said early results of its investigation showed that the exposed data could include contact information, website usernames and passwords. Adidas said it has “no reason to believe” that credit card information was exposed in the breach.

It’s unclear how many U.S. customers are affected by the breach. Adidas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the scope of the incident.

The hack was reported weeks after Under Armour’s health and fitness app suffered a security breach, which exposed the personal data of roughly 150 million users. The revealed information included the usernames, hashed passwords and email addresses of MyFitnessPal users.