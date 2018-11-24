A Foolish Take: These 3 Companies Will Dominate Black Friday Ads

U.S. retailers could spend nearly $6 billion on digital ads over the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, according to Nanigans. The advertising software provider recently surveyed 100 senior digital advertising executives, and found that most of their brands' ad dollars would go to three companies: Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Google and Facebook's lead isn't surprising, but Amazon's growth is. Amazon sells ads across its website and hardware devices. Buying ads on Amazon appeals to companies because customers are already visiting the site to buy products. Most U.S. shoppers also believe that Amazon offers the best deals on Black Friday, according to BlackFriday.com.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon is also a less controversial ad platform than Google and Facebook, which rely heavily on personal data to craft targeted ads. CNBC recently reported that some companies were shifting 50% to 60% of their ad budgets reserved for Google to Amazon. eMarketer also recently predicted that Amazon would generate $4.6 billion in ad revenue in the U.S. this year and claim 4.1% of the market.

In a nutshell, Google and Facebook's duopoly remains strong, but Amazon is catching up.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Advertisement

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Leo Sun owns shares of Amazon and Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.