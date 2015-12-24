8 Dead, Many Injured As Tornadoes Sweep Across South

At least 8 people have died and dozens been injured after storms and tornadoes swept across the southern U.S. on Wednesday, according to media reports. High winds and heavy rainfall hit counties in Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas, leaving a trail of damage to homes. On Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center at the NOAA National Weather Service said strong to severe storms will persist Thursday across parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and Central Gulf Coast states.
