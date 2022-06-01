Wednesday's Trading: 5 Things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

ADP REPORT: The payroll processing firm ADP releases its National Employment report for May. Economists are looking for a gain of 300,000 private-sector jobs, up from a much weaker-than-expected tally of 247,000 jobs in April.



JOB OPENINGS: The Labor Department is expected to say that there were 11.4 million job openings available at the end of April, down slightly from a record 11.549 million in March. The number of jobs that need to be filled is nearly double the number of people who are looking for work.

HOME SELLERS IN HOT MARKETS ARE DROPPING PRICES AS DEMAND WANES

MANUFACTURING: Watch for the ISM’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for May. It’s expected to slip nearly a point, the third straight monthly drop, to 54.5.

SALESFORCE: The software company increased its full-year adjusted profit forecast on strong demand as companies look to improve efficiencies. Shares of the company traded 8% higher in the after-hours session.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CRM SALESFORCE INC. 160.24 -4.86 -2.94%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS