5 Things Successful Employees Do Right

Being good at your job can buy you a degree of security and set you on a path toward a promotion. If you're eager to step up your game, it helps to understand the habits of employees who are already successful. Here are a few positive traits to mimic.

1. They communicate well

Continue Reading Below

Communicating well means knowing when to share information and how to share it effectively. Strong communicators are able to express themselves succinctly and diplomatically when warranted, and they're good at conveying information electronically, over the phone, and in person.

Working on your communication skills often boils down to observing those who are good at it and aiming to adopt their behavior. Being mindful of the language you use, however, will also help you improve in this regard, so start taking the time to really think about what you're putting in emails or how you're responding during live conversations.

2. They ask for help when they need it

In an age when multitasking is often hailed as something to celebrate, asking for help might seem like a sign of weakness. Actually, though, it's anything but. Acknowledging the need for assistance, whether for a minor issue or a major one, is a sign that you're aware of your own limitations and are being resourceful in seeking out other ways to get a given task done. And the more comfortable you get with it, the more you're likely to excel.

3. They're not afraid to step outside their comfort zone

Advertisement

Once you get into a flow at work, it's easy to grow content with that routine. But if you don't change things up or push yourself to do new things, you're apt to get stuck in a rut. Those who are successful at work often take on challenges that scare them just a bit. But it's their can-do attitude and willingness to take chances that sets them apart from the pack.

4. They build solid relationships with their peers

Developing relationships is an important part of being successful, and people who do that typically make a point of working well with their peers. If you're eager to do the same, invest some time into getting to understand your colleagues better.

Figure out where their strengths and weaknesses lie and how you and your peers can help each other achieve mutual goals and overcome collective challenges. It also helps to get to know your co-workers on a personal level to take your relationship to a more solid level.

5. They stay organized

When you only have so many hours in a day, week, or month, you really need to make the most of that limited time. Successful employees are generally good at time management and being organized, so if you can't say the same about yourself, make an effort to improve.

You can start by physically cleaning up your workspace so it's easier to access the documents and tools needed to do your job. Additionally, it pays to get into the habit of creating daily or weekly to-do lists so you can keep tabs on various deadlines and ensure that priorities are addressed as needed.

If you want to excel on the job, it pays to understand and develop the qualities needed to do so. Focus on the above items and with any luck, you'll be well on your way to rock-star status at the office.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.