4 Ways to Prepare for an Uptick in Business This Summer

Some companies see a major decline in business when summertime rolls around. But if you own a business that tends to peak in the summer, now's the time to prepare for what might lie ahead in the coming months. Here are a few ways to gear up for your busy season.

1. Make sure you're adequately staffed

An uptick in customers during the summer means you'll need more hands on deck to tend to them. But don't wait until the last minute to address your staffing needs. Kick-start the interview process now, before things get really busy, so that you have time to not only identify the right people to hire, but train them to dive right in. With college out for the summer, you should have plenty of takers for open positions.

2. Take inventory

An increase in business is a good thing -- provided you have the capacity to give your customers the products and services they're after. Before summer kicks into gear, make sure you have the inventory to handle those crowds. If you run a restaurant, restock your most popular menu and drink items to ensure that you don't have to nix a hot-ticket special on the fly. If you own an apparel shop, invest in extra gear ahead of time so you're not scrambling to fill orders or losing customers due to a lack of selection.

3. Have a trusted backup to take your place

As a business owner or manager, you can't be everywhere. But you also can't afford to disappear when business is at its peak. If you're going into your busy season, it's crucial to have someone who knows the ins and outs of your business who can back you up if needed. That person should also get access to critical data, whether it's bank accounts or purchasing systems. You never know when you might fall ill or encounter a family emergency that renders you unavailable for days or weeks at a time, so designate your backup now and carve out some time to get that employee up to speed.

4. Plan events to capitalize on crowds

If your business gets more foot traffic during the summer, you'd be crazy not to take advantage of it. And that means planning events that boost sales and profits. If you own a store located in a popular beach town, advertise a sale during a holiday weekend so that customers are more likely to load up on goods. If you own a restaurant, consider hiring a local band on weekends to entice patrons to stay longer and rack up huge tabs in the process. Keep in mind that you don't need to spend a fortune on marketing to capitalize on the summer months. Spending just a bit of time promoting your business and its major events on social media could really go a long way.

If you're expecting an uptick in business this summer, don't miss the opportunity to maximize your revenue. Prepare now for your busy season so you're less stressed and better equipped to handle those crowds when they start coming in.

