4 New Must-Read Quotes From Disney Management

With Disney shares declining about 21% lower during the past three months, it may be a good time for investors to take a close look at the company and see if the stock offers an enticing entry point at these levels.

While a more diligent analysis of its financials is required to make an investment decision, a good starting place is a review of some of the key items important to management right now. To get some insight into management's thinking, here are four key quotes from Disney executives during the company's most recent quarterly earnings call.

Image source: Disney.

More blockbuster movies ahead Can Disney live up to the precedent set by its Star Wars debut? Disney CEO Bob Iger seems to think so.

Star Wars played a key role in the company's outstanding fourth-quarter performance in its studio entertainment segment. Operating income in the segment jumped 86% from the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by Star Wars, according to management.

Management's confidence in its studio pipeline is both comforting and promising.

ESPN is outperforming peers Disney's ESPN continues to be a hot performer. Iger reminded investors during the call just how well the network is doing from a 10,000-foot view.

Iger also said the company believed ESPN was well positioned for more success, noting that demand for live sports hasn't contracted and consumption is at an all-time high.

Expansion will benefit parks and resorts Disney's parks and resorts segment, which contributed $805 million of the company's $3.5 billion in operating income, looks likely to see more growth for years to come, according to Iger. The growth will be driven by both domestic and international expansion.

Catering to a multiscreen generation A key concern for some Disney investors has been about how well the mediacentric company will be able to manage a transition to a cord-cutting, multiscreen generation. Iger noted Disney has innovation on the way on this front.

Overall, Disney looks poised for further growth over the long haul. Studio entertainment and parks and resorts segments particularly look well positioned to benefit from more blockbusters and expansion, respectively.

