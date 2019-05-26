4 Health Benefits of Working From Home

Remote work isn't a fad -- a large number of companies let employees do it, whether on a partial or full-time basis. If your employer has yet to be swayed on the perks of remote work, you may want to bring up the fact that doing your job from home could help keep you healthier, thereby resulting in less downtime and better output. Here are a few health benefits you might reap by working from home.

1. More sleep

An estimated 74% of U.S. workers get less than the recommended eight hours of sleep each night, according to job site Glassdoor. Inadequate sleep can weaken the immune system and result in poor on-the-job concentration. The benefit of working from home is that you won't spend time getting to and from your office. As such, you'll have the option to spend those extra hours in bed, getting some much-needed rest.

2. No more stressful commute

Commuting doesn't just take up time; it can also be extremely aggravating. This is especially true if you drive to work and are perpetually dealing with traffic. Too much commute-related stress can be harmful to your health, especially if you have an underlying condition like high blood pressure. But when you work from home, the only commute you have to deal with is the walk from your bedroom to wherever your workstation or office is.

3. Access to healthier food

Many workers are rushed in the morning, and as such find it difficult to prepare healthy meals to take to the office. One advantage of doing your job from home is that you'll have access to your kitchen throughout your workday. This means that when you start feeling hungry, you'll have the option to grab some fruits or veggies rather than resort to the bag of chips or candy bar you stuffed into your backpack on your way out the door.

4. Germ avoidance

It's an unfortunate reality that many employees have a habit of coming to work sick. For some, it's due to a lack of paid sick time. For others, it's a matter of not wanting to fall behind. Either way, working in an office means constant exposure to other people's germs, especially in situations where you're stuck in closed-door meetings for hours on end. When you work from home, on the other hand, you don't have to deal with officewide germs, and therefore may be less likely to get sick. Similarly, if you commute via public transportation, avoiding buses and trains could keep an even larger array of unwanted germs at bay.

Working from home can clearly be good for your health. If your company has yet to adopt a remote work policy, it pays to argue the benefits from a wellness perspective. The healthier your company's employees are, the better the job they stand to do. Make that case effectively, and you just might change your boss' mind about letting you work from home.

