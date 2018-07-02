3 Things McCormick Wants You to Know

McCormick (NYSE: MKC) recently announced solid second-quarter results that bucked the negative trend that most peers in the packaged foods industry have endured. Sales growth trends accelerated from the prior quarter, and profitability jumped as the company reaped benefits from having a bigger condiment portfolio to match healthy demand for its core spice and flavorings products.

In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, executives offered details about that second-quarter performance while explaining why they're confident they'll hit their broader goals for the year. Below are a few highlights from that discussion.

Continue Reading Below

Grabbing market share

By logging higher pricing, increased sales volumes, and a shift toward more expensive products in its flavoring lineup, McCormick's robust sales trends allowed it to stand out against industry peers. By far the single biggest contributor to these gains was the addition of the Frank's and French's condiment portfolio. However, McCormick managed modest gains in its core spice and flavorings divisions. Its new hot sauce and mustard products, meanwhile, benefited from the company's greater distribution and marketing support. "We're excited about the impact we're having on these brands," Kurzius explained.

Boosting profitability

Most consumer-packaged foods rivals are posting declining margins these days, but McCormick's profitability is headed in the other direction. Gross profitability expanded by 3 full percentage-points, in fact, mainly thanks to the shift toward higher-priced condiments in the newly acquired portfolio.

The company also held the line on expenses, with savings from its cost-cutting program fully offsetting a slight uptick in distribution costs. Overall, adjusted operating income spiked higher by 51% to $208 million.

Advertisement

Looking further out

Investors can expect the final two quarters of the fiscal year to look a lot like the first half that just closed. Specifically, McCormick is projecting sales growth of between 13% and 15%, with most of that gain coming from the new Frank's and French's business, while the core portfolio posts modestly higher sales volumes and prices.

McCormick boosted its outlook for cost savings but also projected slightly higher marketing spending to support its brands over the next six months. Altogether, these shifts leave the company right on track to increase adjusted earnings per share by between 14% and 16% this year to between $4.85 and $4.95.

In summarizing the latest results, CFO Mike Smith said, "the strength of both our core business and our Frank's and French's portfolio is evident." Contributions from these two areas should help McCormick reach its aggressive sales and profitability growth targets this year while giving executives the funds they need to quickly pay down the $4 billion of new debt that management took on with the condiment portfolio acquisition.

10 stocks we like better than McCormickWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and McCormick wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends McCormick. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.