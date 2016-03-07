3 Stocks That Could Make Huge Moves This Week

article

If you own shares of credit processing companySquare, Mexican restaurantDel Taco, or boarding clothierZumiez, you need to prepare yourself. Shares of these companies will likely make wild moves on Wall Street this week.

That's because all three stocks are reporting earnings, and all three are heavily shorted. When these two forces combine, volatility is almost always the result. If you don't believe me, check out the three stocks I highlighted last month, which moved an average of 15% following their quarterly releases.

Don't be silly, though. I'm not suggesting you should try to earn some quick cash based on these moves. Nor do I think you should automatically sell your shares for fear of such moves. Instead, I suggestlong-term investorsread through the slideshow below to see what's worth paying attention to in the week ahead...and what's just noise.

