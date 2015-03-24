2 ETFs For The 2014 Masters Tournament

Golf aficionados will be thoroughly absorbed in the Masters tournament taking place at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend.

This storied tradition is one of the most treasured competitions in the sport, with 91 golfers competing for a chance to wear the coveted green jacket that the winner will be presented with on Sunday.

With so many companies engaged in the production and support of the Masters, it only makes sense to profile ETFs that may benefit from this event.

Most fans will be drawn to their couches this weekend to flip on the TV and direct their attention to CBS Sports or DirecTV coverage of the match. Both companies have put heavy emphasis on this event in their lineup and the PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (NYSE:PBS) is one of the best ways to access this media theme.

PBS invests in a portfolio of 31 broadcast companies including the aforementioned CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS) and DirecTV (NYSE:DTV). These companies hold an approximate five percent weighting in the underlying index and are joined by a host of other cable, internet, and entertainment partners.

So far this year, PBS has been on the downswing with a decline of more than 10 percent and recently pierced below its 200-day moving average. However, this industry may just be taking a breather after a tremendous 2013 increase of 60.13 percent that saw it lead the broad market higher.

A positive outcome at the Masters would likely contribute to a boost in the underlying companys revenue streams this year.

Another way to play this theme is through the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSE:VCR) which holds a diversified basket of 374 consumer stocks that include media, retail, and luxury brands.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is a top 10 holding in this ETF and sells a wide selection of golf clubs, apparel and accessories.

They are also a sponsor of several big name athletes such as Rory McIlroy, who is competing this weekend.

While the focus will be on the players this weekend, its hard to ignore the big brands that contribute to the sport and enhance the way that we view and play golf.

These same companies can also successfully be reached using ETFs in a more diversified manner.

