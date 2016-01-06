10 Things You Should Know About Social Security

Many Americans don't have a great deal of knowledge when it comes to Social Security. In fact, according to recent surveys:

71% of Americans believe that the normal Social Security retirement age is 65.

75% believe you need to be a U.S. citizen to collect benefits.

55% think having a job has no effect on Social Security benefits, no matter what.

41% fear that Social Security won't exist by the time they retire.

All four of these statements are 100% false. If you were surprised by any of these, check out this slideshow of 10 facts you may be surprised to learn about Social Security.

