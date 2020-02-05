Markets
Trump is about optimism, leadership, economic prosperity: Larry Kudlow
White House national economic adviser Larry Kudlow discusses President Trump's middle-class tax relief plan, the current state of interest rates and how the coronavirus could impact U.S. GDP.
National Black News Channel makes debut
“We are more than athletes and entertainers, and on the hard news side, we’re more than crime,” said Watts, who was a star quarterback at the University of Oklahoma in the 1980s and later played in the Canadian Football League.
China's coronavirus outbreak kills 143, infects 2,641 on Friday
The number of new deaths rose slightly to 143, bringing the total fatalities in mainland China to 1,523.
Will coronavirus severely impact 'phase 1' US-China trade deal?
Former Trump campaign senior trade and jobs adviser Curtis Ellis says the Chinese government is responsible for saying the 'phase one' U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed from coronavirus.
Is the home price spike a negative economic sign?
FOX Business' David Asman and Jackie DeAngelis, FOX Business contributors Gary B. Smith and Jonas Max Ferris and Democratic political commentator Capri Cafaro discuss whether or not the uptick in home prices in affordable areas is concerning.
What is foil surfing?
FOX Business' Cheryl Casone enjoys a boat ride with Malibu Boats global marketing director Jane Schlegel to talk about foil surfing and the Miami International Boat Show in Florida.
Investors should explore individual companies, not sectors: Expert
ClearBridge Investments portfolio manager Michael Clarfeld says while he doesn't find any sector attractive in the market, he explains why Comcast, natural gas and electric utilities are important players.
Dow, S&P, NASDAQ up for the week
FOX Business' Susan Li, Layfield Report CEO John Layfield, FOX Business contributor Phil Flynn and Bubba Trading Show host Todd Horwitz discuss the record market closings under President Trump.
Tesla gets SEC subpoena, DOJ request for information: Report
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino says Tesla reportedly received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its financials and a request for information from the Department of Justice.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys Kroger stock for first time
The Oracle of Omaha makes a key purchase.
Oil collapse over coronavirus fears overdone
A strong US economy could pump up oil demand this year, depsite the coronavirus.
'Galentine's Day' spending surges: Report
Retail analyst Hitha Herzog explains the 'spending shift' with regard to flat January sales and says 'Galantine's Day' positively impacts Valentine's Day spending.