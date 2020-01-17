These extravagant hotel suites are among the most luxurious in the world

If you’re hoping to spend $200,000 on a luxury suite, look no further than the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Continue Reading Below

Luxury magazine Elite Traveler recently published its annual list of the Top 100 Suites in the world — and ranked the Las Vegas resort as the most expensive in the world.

The list was separated into six regions: the U.S., the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America and the Middle East and Africa.

THE BEST TIME TO BOOK A CRUISE IS NOW, HERE’S WHY

Aside from the overall lists, the magazine identified the 10 biggest suites in the world and the 10 most expensive suites in the world.

Only two American suites made it onto the biggest suites list, while four suites in the U.S. nabbed a spot on the expensive list.

In fact, the most expensive suite overall was was Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort. Two nights in the suite costs $200,000, according to the magazine.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE COZY UP IN $14M MANSION OWNED BY CANADIAN BILLIONAIRE

In the overall list, Elite Traveler named 25 suites located in the U.S. The suites are located in eight states: Hawaii, Texas, New York, Utah, Colorado, California, Nevada and Florida.

Take a closer look at five of the most luxurious suites in the country, according to the magazine.

Empathy Suite - Palms Casino Resort

The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas has the Elite Traveler award for the most expensive suite in the world for its Empathy Suite. Two nights in the two-story suite costs $200,000.

The Empathy Suite was also the tenth-largest on the magazine’s list, at 9,000 square feet.

According to Elite Traveler, the suite has two stories and was decorated by British artist Damien Hirst. The suite includes his “Winner/Loser 2018” sculpture -- two sharks in a tank filled with formaldehyde -- as well as a salt-therapy room, a gym, a massage room and several lounges.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Mark Penthouse - The Mark

On New York City’s Upper East Side, The Mark Hotel holds the world’s third-most expensive suite: The Mark Penthouse.

According to Elite Traveler, a night in the 16th-floor penthouse costs $75,000. The suite is also the ninth-largest in the world, at 10,000 square feet.

Ty Warner Penthouse - Four Seasons Hotel New York

The sixth most expensive suite in the world costs $50,000 a night, according to Elite Traveler. The Ty Warner Penthouse at the Four Seasons Hotel New York is on the 52nd floor and has floor-to-ceiling bookcases, a grand piano, a zen room and a Peloton bike, the magazine reported.

Penthouse - Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Faena Hotel Miami Beach’s Penthouse is the eighth-most expensive suite on Elite Traveler’s list, totaling $50,000 a night.

The suite has five bedrooms, a full kitchen and several living areas and dining areas, according to the magazine.

Alii Royal Suite - Four Seasons Resort Lanai

The Alii Royal Suite inside the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, in Hawaii, costs $21,000 per night, according to Elite Traveler. The suite is 3,984 square feet and overlooks Hulopoe Bay on the island of Lanai.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS