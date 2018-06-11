Elon Musk’s flamethrowers hit eBay with sky-high resale prices

Customers who placed orders for tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s flamethrowers got their hands on the products over the weekend, and some are now turning to the secondary market to turn a quick profit.

Musk said on Twitter in early February that the items were sold out after just five days of market availability, but fear not; for those willing to shell out a pretty penny there is still the option of copping one of the popular flamethrowers on e-commerce site eBay.

As of Monday morning there were a number of ads on eBay with “buy it now” prices listed as high as $20,000. Many of the listings are priced in the $2,000 to $3,000 range.

Musk named the item “Not a Flamethrower.” Customers who pre-ordered the product were invited to a party in Los Angeles to pick it up over the weekend.

Musk tweeted that the instruction manual drew its inspiration from Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham.”

The flamethrowers, produced by Musk’s Boring Company, were priced at $500 for customers who purchased them through the company’s website earlier this year. The flamethrowers grossed more than $10 million for the Tesla founder and CEO’s startup The Boring Company.

The Boring Company was created as a tunnel and infrastructure initiative. Earlier this year, Musk invested more than $100 million of his own money in the startup.