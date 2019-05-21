IRS to auction off hundreds of gold, silver coins seized from tax evader

The IRS is set to auction off some valuable assets this week that were seized from a person who failed to pay taxes to the agency over a number of years, in addition to other purported illegal activity.

The items were seized from the home of Jeffrey Sullender, who was taken to court by the IRS for allegedly failing to pay his full taxes beginning as early as the year 2000, according to court documents. Sullender is a board certified clinical nutritionist.

The agency has the authority to seize property for nonpayment and regularly holds auctions to redistribute them.

According to IRS Media Relations employee Michael Devine, the auction will include gold and silver coins from the 1800s and 1900s. Some of those “hundreds of coins” are from a republic that predated Austria, according to The Concord Monitor. It will also include palladium bars.

The auction will also include a gold ring, a 250th Anniversary Silver Commemorative Half Dollar and a 1997 SIlver Eagle $1. A look at a full catalog of the items can be viewed here.

The auction involving the coins will take place at a DoubleTree Hotel in Nashua, New Hampshire on Wednesday. However, another auction of Sullender’s seized properties – a house in Hollis, New Hampshire and a condo in Nashua - will occur on Friday.

In addition to failing to pay taxes, Sullender was accused of usinng various methods to attempt to shield his properties from tax liabilities, including selling them to himself in exchange for coins.