Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal career earnings: Tennis greats among sport's richest players

Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer face off in a Wimbledon semi-finals match on Friday that features two of the highest-earning players in the sport’s history.

Continue Reading Below

Federer and Nadal entered this year’s tournament at the All-England Club as two of tennis’ top three earners in terms of prize money. Federer ranks second all-time with approximately $125 million in career earnings, including more than $4 million so far in 2019. Nadal ranks third with about $110 million in on-court earnings, more than $6 million of which was earned this year.

Tournament winnings are just one source of income for the two tennis greats, who each rank among the most marketable athletes in worldwide professional sports.

As of this month, Federer, 37, has booked more than $93 million in pre-tax earnings over the last 12 months, according to calculations by Forbes, including $86 million from endorsements alone. He has endorsement deals with several major international companies, including Credit Suisse, Mercedes-Benz and Barilla pasta.

Federer’s current deal with Japan-based clothing brand Uniqlo is believed to be his most lucrative endorsement agreement. Signed in 2018 after a long-term partnership with Nike, Federer’s deal is estimated to be worth $300 million over a 10-year term.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Nadal also ranks among the world’s highest-earning athletes, pulling in $26 million from endorsements in the last year. He has endorsement deals with Nike and Kia Motors.

The winner of Friday’s match between the two tennis stars will face Novak Djokovic, the highest-earning player of all time by prize money, in the 2019 Wimbledon men’s finals.