Bridal Fashion Week standout gowns for fall 2020 and how much they cost

This year’s New York Bridal Fashion has wrapped up, with designers showing off their best looks for the fall-winter season. Designs ranged from sultry and sheer to fun and flirty, and of course, the traditional bride wasn’t left out with classic ballgown and mermaid silhouettes.

Here is a quick look at a few standout gowns that made their debut on runways this weekend and the talented designers behind these updated specialty ensembles.

Berta

Luxury Israeli fashion house Berta displayed a couture collection that utilized lace, fringe, gauze and sparkle. The line closed out the show with a glimmering strapless ballgown. According to the listed costs of Berta’s past collection on Nordstrom, you can expect to pay anywhere from $7,700 to $11,000.

Galia Lahav

Tel-Aviv-based couture namesake brand Galia Lahav debuted its stately “Fancy White” collection, which is made up of designs that feature both traditional and modern details such as opaque to sheer fabrics to glamorous capes and embroidery. According to Galia Lahav’s website, a custom-made gown from the couture collection can range from $7,000 to $20,000 “depending on the model, the design process and alterations.” Ordering from the made-to-order collection can range from $4,000 to $7,000.

Hayley Paige

American designer Hayley Paige showed off her latest collection with an on-brand playfulness that audiences have come to expect. Brides that like classic silhouettes and fabrics are sure to appreciate the slight modern twists in shape and design. Gowns from this collection can run you anywhere from $1,500 to $8,000.

Pnina Tornai

World-famous Israeli wedding gown designs from Pnina Tornai are go-to purchases for many brides on TLC’s reality TV show “Say Yes to the Dress,” which has definitely made each runway show a highly anticipated one. Designs from Pnina Tornai’s couture “Real Collection” were a mix of regal and bohemian pieces that were equally extravagant from its draping, lace and embroidery. Depending on which gown a bride orders, the cost can range from $5,600 to an eye-popping $48,000.

Purchasing a designer or couture bridal gown is often accompanied by an extremely wide span that is determined by numerous factors – including the season, prestige of the designer, the type of fabric used and whether there are elaborate details or embellishments. According to experts at the online boutique, I Do Bridal Couture, a designer gown generally starts at $1,500 while a couture gown generally ranges between $2,000 and $9,000.

A report from The Knot 2018 Real Wedding Study found that brides across the U.S. were spending an average of $1,631 for their bridal gowns last year – and that included alterations.

Budgeting experts at Martha Stewart Weddings advise brides and grooms to reduce attire and accessory spending to 10 percent of the total cost of the wedding.

“If you have $50,000 to spend on the entire celebration, you'd ideally be looking at dresses at or below $5,000,” the report said.

The worldwide bridal gown market is a formidable industry that is estimated to be worth around $36.5 billion for 2019 and is projected to grow to $43.5 billion by 2022, according to consumer goods findings published on market data portal Statista. In the U.S., the demand for bridal gowns is potentially being driven by first-time marriages, remarriages and the legalization of same-sex marriage, as seen in a report by the Pew Research Center.