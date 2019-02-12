Bill Belichick renames boat 'VIII Rings' after Patriots Super Bowl victory

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s fishing boat is already sporting a new paint job – and Super Bowl-appropriate name – after the franchise’s recent championship win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Continue Reading Below

Belichick has repeatedly renamed his boat over the years as his teams have racked up Super Bowl titles. The longtime Patriots coach originally named his craft “V Rings” in honor of the five NFL titles he had won at the time – three with New England and two as an assistant coach with the New York Giants in the 1990s.

The latest version of the boat, called “VIII Rings,” was spotted roughly one week after Belichick won his sixth Super Bowl title as head coach of the Patriots. New England defeated the Rams 13-3 on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in what was the lowest-scoring championship game in NFL history.

A Patriots representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

While Belichick has yet to publicly address the latest update to his boat, the Patriots coach joked about the tradition after his team won Super Bowl LI in 2017.

“Yeah, I’m working on it now,” Belichick said at the time. “That is one of the highlights, for sure.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Belichick shouldn’t have any trouble affording the annual updates. He is one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, with an annual salary of $12.5 million per year, according to Pro Football Talk.